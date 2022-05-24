Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.75-$4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.Kontoor Brands also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.05-$1.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KTB traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.42. 16,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,398. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.72.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $679.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.65 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 138.25% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.83%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KTB. Barclays decreased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Kontoor Brands from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands (Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.