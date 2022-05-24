Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stake Lowered by Kerrisdale Advisers LLC

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC reduced its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 158,490 shares during the period. Korn Ferry accounts for about 4.4% of Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC owned about 0.52% of Korn Ferry worth $21,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 444.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 30.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KFY traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.50. The stock had a trading volume of 318,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,098. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $55.88 and a one year high of $84.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average of $68.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 12.16%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.73%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KFY. Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

