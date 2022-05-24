KRS Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Abiomed in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABMD opened at $249.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.20, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.03. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.46 and a twelve month high of $379.30.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total transaction of $516,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,125,903.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,020. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.80.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

