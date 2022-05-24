KRS Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 628.9% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,202 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

