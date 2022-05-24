KRS Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 50 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA opened at $334.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $386.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.88. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $309.00 and a 12 month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.71.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

