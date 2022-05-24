KRS Capital Management LLC Invests $38,000 in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.14. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $401.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.00.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Upstart’s revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $9,032,463.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at $9,442,286.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $884,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,308 shares of company stock worth $20,564,172. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPST. Stephens lowered shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Upstart from $115.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

