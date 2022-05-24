KRS Capital Management LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.73.

SNOW opened at $138.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.90 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.46 and its 200-day moving average is $265.98. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.01 and a 52-week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $383.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.89 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Snowflake (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.