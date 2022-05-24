KRS Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,345,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,591,000 after purchasing an additional 21,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 36.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,737,000 after acquiring an additional 118,051 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 21.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 379,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 66,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 19.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 54,072 shares in the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,670.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

AdvanSix stock opened at $44.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.76.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 29.76% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $424.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

