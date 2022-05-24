KRS Capital Management LLC Takes $64,000 Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727,471 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,124,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,762,000 after purchasing an additional 550,528 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 588.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 585,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,503,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 554,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,130,000 after purchasing an additional 343,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE DLR opened at $133.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.35 and a 1-year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.25%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.21.

About Digital Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.