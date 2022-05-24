Kusama Tops One Day Trading Volume of $94.38 Million (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 24th. Kusama has a total market cap of $666.65 million and approximately $94.38 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can now be bought for $78.71 or 0.00268649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kusama has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15,837.53 or 0.54058642 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.82 or 0.00507962 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00034017 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000280 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,425.82 or 1.48226427 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

