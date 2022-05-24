Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $91.00 to $43.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Kymera Therapeutics traded as low as $13.62 and last traded at $14.18, with a volume of 592319 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KYMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $2,940,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,975,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,725,033.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.20.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.23% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

