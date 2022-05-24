LABS Group Tops One Day Trading Volume of $207,612.00 (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. LABS Group has a market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $207,612.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LABS Group has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 221.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,535.32 or 0.93776567 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.63 or 0.00502770 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00033711 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000278 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 44.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,164.45 or 1.47004408 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

