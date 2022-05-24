Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Grows Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,452,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,584 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines comprises about 10.5% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $173,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,538,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,627,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,120 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,631,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,834,000 after buying an additional 1,296,842 shares during the period. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,568,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,820,000 after buying an additional 1,009,129 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $256,055.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,703.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $435,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 267,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,650,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,122 shares of company stock worth $1,089,874. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.11. The company had a trading volume of 515,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,244,989. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $48.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

