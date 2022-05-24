Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Has $121.16 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 769,965 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 364,625 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises approximately 7.3% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP owned about 0.09% of Applied Materials worth $121,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.10. 204,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,574,767. The stock has a market cap of $94.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $101.33 and a one year high of $167.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.58 and a 200-day moving average of $135.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.80%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

