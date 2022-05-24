Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Purchases New Position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,656,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,369,000. IonQ accounts for 2.7% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP owned 1.38% of IonQ at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IONQ. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $809,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IONQ stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.36. 151,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,417,643. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16. IonQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90.

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on IonQ from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on IonQ from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on IonQ from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

