Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Takes $904,000 Position in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 114,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000. Nextdoor accounts for approximately 0.1% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KIND. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth $88,000.

Shares of KIND traded down 0.24 on Tuesday, reaching 2.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,982. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of 2.65 and a 12-month high of 18.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 6.93.

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.14 by 0.05. The firm had revenue of 51.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 48.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 8.80.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

