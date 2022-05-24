Lassonde Industries Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th.

Lassonde Industries has a 52 week low of C$209.50 and a 52 week high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported C$3.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$487.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$481.00 million.

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

