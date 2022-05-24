Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.02-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57 billion-$1.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LESL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leslie’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Leslie’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.73.

Get Leslie's alerts:

LESL stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.68. The stock had a trading volume of 28,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,052. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.86.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $82,086.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,963.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,516,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,151,000 after purchasing an additional 323,662 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,828,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,114,000 after purchasing an additional 498,247 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,149,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,607,000 after purchasing an additional 41,217 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,047,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,632,000 after purchasing an additional 493,971 shares during the period.

About Leslie’s (Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.