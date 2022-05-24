Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Mondelez International by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,526,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,435 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,299,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,331 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $133,280,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 39.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,626,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,506,000 after buying an additional 1,868,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,614 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

