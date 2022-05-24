Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $413,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHF. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,382,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,982,000 after acquiring an additional 30,654 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,285,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 366.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IHF opened at $261.12 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52 week low of $249.40 and a 52 week high of $297.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.16.

