Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $355,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

MUB stock opened at $105.90 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.65 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.69 and a 200-day moving average of $112.26.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

