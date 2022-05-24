Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $380,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,349,000 after buying an additional 556,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,638,000 after buying an additional 109,568 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,003,000 after buying an additional 428,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,508,000 after buying an additional 314,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.89.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $149.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of -144.92 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

