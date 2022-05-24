Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,516,000 after buying an additional 386,592 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,406,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,384,551,000 after purchasing an additional 109,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $926,585,000 after purchasing an additional 75,068 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,713,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,936,000 after purchasing an additional 83,465 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,126,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,006,000 after purchasing an additional 321,202 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $237.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.87.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

