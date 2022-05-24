Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,269 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in General Motors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 632.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GM. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

GM opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.91. General Motors has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

