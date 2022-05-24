Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 379 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,474,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,752,000 after acquiring an additional 19,133 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in Kroger by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 28,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,318,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,448,000 after acquiring an additional 132,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.44. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.95.

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $231,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 432,968 shares of company stock worth $24,877,771. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

