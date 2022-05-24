Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 725 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $669,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 168,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,048,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,498,000 after acquiring an additional 189,877 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $129.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.40%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

