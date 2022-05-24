Level Four Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARKF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,532,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after purchasing an additional 192,194 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after buying an additional 65,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.74. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $55.28.

