Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Price Target Cut to $201.00

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Benchmark to $201.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LBRDA. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of LBRDA opened at $113.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.68 and its 200 day moving average is $141.18. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $103.31 and a fifty-two week high of $188.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $248.96 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 10.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J David Wargo bought 300 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

