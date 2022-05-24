LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LightPath Technologies, Inc. provides optics and photonics solutions for the industrial, defense, telecommunications, testing and measurement, and medical industries. LightPath designs, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and gradient index GRADIUM lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LPTH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LightPath Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.07.

LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LightPath Technologies news, Director Darcie Peck acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 29,500 shares of company stock worth $60,880. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,344,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 62.0% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 195,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 66.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 120,870 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,218,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

