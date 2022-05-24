Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Shares Purchased by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,473 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Lightspeed Commerce worth $10,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSPD traded up $1.64 on Monday, reaching $24.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,206. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.13.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LSPD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.11.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

