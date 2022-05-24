Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$96.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.11.

LSPD stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average of $34.13. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 3.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

