Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) PT Raised to C$43.00 at Raymond James

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$96.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.11.
Shares of LSPD stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 3.58. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.26.
Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
