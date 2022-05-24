Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Barclays

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the subject of several other research reports. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $96.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $54.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.38.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $130.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a PE ratio of -47.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.13.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

