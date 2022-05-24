Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Shares Sold by Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. reduced its position in Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,590 shares during the period. Limestone Bancorp comprises about 2.7% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 5.74% of Limestone Bancorp worth $7,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 220,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 728.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,098 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $589,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 78,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMST stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $19.00. 5,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,180. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.68. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $23.69.

Limestone Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LMST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 11.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Limestone Bancorp’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

LMST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

