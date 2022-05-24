Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,902 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,902 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Workday were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 45.1% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,920,000 after buying an additional 1,546,502 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Workday by 10,667.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,842,000 after purchasing an additional 522,700 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $127,449,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Workday by 180.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 727,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,785,000 after purchasing an additional 468,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Workday by 12.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $977,574,000 after purchasing an additional 448,283 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $165.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,657.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.04 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.34.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $1,095,448.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,096,214.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 10,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,253,282.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,977 shares in the company, valued at $29,442,533.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Workday to $230.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.59.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

