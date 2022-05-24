Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $334,000 Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.27.

Shares of TROW opened at $121.31 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.65 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.51. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

