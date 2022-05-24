Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $388,000 Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,719,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $746,523,000 after buying an additional 540,182 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 265,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,786,000 after buying an additional 54,607 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,926,000 after buying an additional 97,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 51,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $73.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.47. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.71 and a 12-month high of $89.70.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

