Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $446,000 Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,062,000 after purchasing an additional 103,536 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 43.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 34.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $857,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,110,474.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $353,510.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,311. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $160.71 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.94 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.86. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.88%.

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

