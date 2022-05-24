Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Invests $721,000 in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

Shares of YETI opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.74.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YETI. Cowen decreased their target price on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $71.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.42.

YETI Company Profile (Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.