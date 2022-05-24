Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,789,000 after acquiring an additional 191,159 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $735,258,000 after acquiring an additional 127,822 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 223.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.94.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $204.19 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.62 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.