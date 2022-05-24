Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,400 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,949,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,866,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $934,437,000 after acquiring an additional 103,871 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 165,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,421,000 after acquiring an additional 97,022 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on A shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.08.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $125.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.64 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

About Agilent Technologies (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.