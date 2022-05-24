Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 3,500 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294,700 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 196.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,702,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,703 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 654.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 309,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,288,000 after acquiring an additional 268,302 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 562.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 309,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,157,000 after acquiring an additional 262,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,742,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.38.

In related news, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $156,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,649 shares of company stock worth $842,728 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ES stock opened at $91.29 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.82%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

