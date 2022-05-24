Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 5,070 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,070 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42,179.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,455 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,138,465,000 after acquiring an additional 639,285 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,305,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,099.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 352,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,635,000 after acquiring an additional 323,231 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.50.

NYSE:SHW opened at $259.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.96 and its 200-day moving average is $290.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $233.32 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The firm has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

