Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 6,900 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on UBER shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.90.

Shares of UBER opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $52.36. The firm has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

