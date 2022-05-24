Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Equity Residential by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,224,000 after purchasing an additional 78,835 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,275,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,183,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Equity Residential by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 37,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.74.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $75.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Equity Residential has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $94.32.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.83%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

