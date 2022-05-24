Loki Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.72 Million (LOKI)

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the US dollar. One Loki coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,237.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,964.34 or 0.06718571 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000285 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.41 or 0.00237408 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00016728 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.08 or 0.00653542 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.12 or 0.00667365 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00075555 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

