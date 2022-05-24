Lossless (LSS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $482,112.00

Lossless (LSS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000634 BTC on exchanges. Lossless has a market cap of $8.72 million and approximately $482,112.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 221.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,535.32 or 0.93776567 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.63 or 0.00502770 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00033711 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000278 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 44.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,164.45 or 1.47004408 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

