Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives $106.87 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.87.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. Barclays cut their price target on Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lumentum from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

LITE stock traded down $4.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,418. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $77.32 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.57 and its 200-day moving average is $94.52.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $395.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $292,937.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,339.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,215,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,638,000 after purchasing an additional 391,641 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,005,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,383,000 after acquiring an additional 193,774 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 3.4% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,540,000 after acquiring an additional 32,951 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 465.6% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 930,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,840,000 after acquiring an additional 766,170 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 816,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,372,000 after acquiring an additional 170,200 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

