Maecenas Reaches Market Capitalization of $97,693.20 (ART)

Maecenas (ART) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. During the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $97,693.20 and approximately $43.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maecenas alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,192.96 or 1.00036935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003429 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002207 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Maecenas Coin Profile

ART is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Buying and Selling Maecenas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.