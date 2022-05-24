MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.74. Approximately 13,904 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 512,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 110.85 and a beta of 1.07.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

