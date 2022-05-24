MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Posted by on May 24th, 2022

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAGGet Rating) rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.74. Approximately 13,904 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 512,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 110.85 and a beta of 1.07.

MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.